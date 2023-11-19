BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-19

Modest trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association has released the statistics of cotton production in the country till November 15, according to which the cotton production in the country during this period was seventy three lac and seventy thousand and six hundred twenty four bales.

He also told that the the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Modest trading activity on cotton market

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 promulgated

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Non-filers likely to face prospect of SIM disablment, gas/power suspension

AML Act: Prior conviction not necessary for predicate offence proceedings

If CJ is on leave: Next senior judge shall mark cases: IHC

Early hearing of suo motu: Slain journalist’s mother files plea in SC

Nomination date for appointment of VP ECO ETDB extended

Recommendation for civil award does not create any right: LHC

Read more stories