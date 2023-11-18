BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
NAB officials interrogate Imran Khan for second consecutive day

  • An accountability court judge approves a four-day remand
BR Web Desk Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:47pm

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators arrived at Adiala jail on Saturday for the second day to question PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan about the £190 million case, Aaj News reported.

After questioning the former prime minister for over seven hours, a team led by NAB Deputy Director Raheel Azam left the detention facility for Islamabad.

The anti-graft body team questioned many papers and pieces of evidence relevant to the case during the investigation.

The anti-graft organization requested a 10-day remand during the hearing in the case held in Adiala Jail, which was presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir the day before.

But the judge only granted a four-day remand, delaying the matter until November 21. Additionally, Bushra Begum's bail in the case was extended by the court until November 21.

A three-person NAB team visited the jail shortly after the court's decision and questioned the PTI head for two and a half hours.

Khan is already in custody in the cipher case, brought under the Official Secrets Act, and whose trials have only taken place in jail.

But officials recently obtained warrants for his arrest in the £190 million and Toshakhana cases. Later, he was taken into custody from jail.

He is still being held in the £190 million case even though the IHC granted his bail motion in the Toshakhana case.

