NAB officials interrogate Imran Khan for second consecutive day

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators arrived at Adiala jail on Saturday for the second day to question PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan about the £190 million case, Aaj News reported.

After questioning the former prime minister for over seven hours, a team led by NAB Deputy Director Raheel Azam left the detention facility for Islamabad.

The anti-graft body team questioned many papers and pieces of evidence relevant to the case during the investigation.

The anti-graft organization requested a 10-day remand during the hearing in the case held in Adiala Jail, which was presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir the day before.

But the judge only granted a four-day remand, delaying the matter until November 21. Additionally, Bushra Begum's bail in the case was extended by the court until November 21.

A three-person NAB team visited the jail shortly after the court's decision and questioned the PTI head for two and a half hours.

Khan is already in custody in the cipher case, brought under the Official Secrets Act, and whose trials have only taken place in jail.

But officials recently obtained warrants for his arrest in the £190 million and Toshakhana cases. Later, he was taken into custody from jail.

He is still being held in the £190 million case even though the IHC granted his bail motion in the Toshakhana case.