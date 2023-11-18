BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Nov 18, 2023
Sports

Cricket World Cup final: India factfile

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2023 01:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: Cricket World Cup factfile on India ahead of the final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday:

World ranking

1

Path to the final

Group stage

Oct 08: bt Australia by 6 wickets at Chennai

Oct 11: bt Afghanistan by 8 wickets at New Delhi

Oct 14: bt Pakistan by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad

Oct 19: bt Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Pune

Oct 22: bt New Zealand by 4 wickets at Dharamsala

Oct 29: bt England by 100 runs at Lucknow

Nov 02: bt Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai

Nov 05: bt South Africa by 243 runs at Kolkata

Nov 12: bt Netherlands by 160 runs at Bengaluru

Semi-final

Nov 15: bt New Zealand by 70 runs at Mumbai

Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (replaced by Prasidh Krishna in squad after injury), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Leading run-scorer in squad

Virat Kohli: 13,794 runs; highest score 183; average 58.69; Hundreds 50, Fifties 71

Leading run-scorer at 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli: 711 runs; highest score 117; average 101.57; Hundreds 3, Fifties 5

Leading wicket-taker in squad

Ravindra Jadeja: 220 wickets; best bowling 5-33; average 35.87

Leading wicket-taker at 2023 Corld Cup

Mohammad Shami: 23 wickets; best bowling 7-57; average 9.13

Previous World Cup appearances

1975: Group stage

1979: Group stage

1983: Champions

1987: Semi-finals

1991: Round-robin stage

1996: Semi-finals

1999: Super Six

2003: Runners-up

2007: Group stage

2011: Champions

2015: Semi-finals

2019: Semi-finals

india vs australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

