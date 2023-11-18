Cricket World Cup final: India factfile

AHMEDABAD: Cricket World Cup factfile on India ahead of the final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday:
World ranking
1
Path to the final
Group stage
Oct 08: bt Australia by 6 wickets at Chennai
Oct 11: bt Afghanistan by 8 wickets at New Delhi
Oct 14: bt Pakistan by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad
Oct 19: bt Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Pune
Oct 22: bt New Zealand by 4 wickets at Dharamsala
Oct 29: bt England by 100 runs at Lucknow
Nov 02: bt Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai
Nov 05: bt South Africa by 243 runs at Kolkata
Nov 12: bt Netherlands by 160 runs at Bengaluru
Semi-final
Nov 15: bt New Zealand by 70 runs at Mumbai
Squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (replaced by Prasidh Krishna in squad after injury), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav
Leading run-scorer in squad
Virat Kohli: 13,794 runs; highest score 183; average 58.69; Hundreds 50, Fifties 71
Leading run-scorer at 2023 World Cup
Virat Kohli: 711 runs; highest score 117; average 101.57; Hundreds 3, Fifties 5
Leading wicket-taker in squad
Ravindra Jadeja: 220 wickets; best bowling 5-33; average 35.87
Leading wicket-taker at 2023 Corld Cup
Mohammad Shami: 23 wickets; best bowling 7-57; average 9.13
Previous World Cup appearances
1975: Group stage
1979: Group stage
1983: Champions
1987: Semi-finals
1991: Round-robin stage
1996: Semi-finals
1999: Super Six
2003: Runners-up
2007: Group stage
2011: Champions
2015: Semi-finals
2019: Semi-finals
Comments