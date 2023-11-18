BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Russell fastest in final practice for Vegas Grand Prix

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2023 12:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LAS VEGAS: Mercedes’ George Russell posted the fastest lap-time in the third practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday.

After Thursday’s opening practice was abandoned after nine minutes due to loose drain covers on the track, delaying the second session until the early hours of the morning with the stands empty, FP3 finally provided the fans with some entertainment.

But the session was red flagged five minutes before the scheduled end after Williams’ Alex Albon hit the wall exiting turn five and lost his tyre, which rolled down the track.

The result was that several drivers did not complete their flying laps, leaving still much unknown before the qualifying session which is due to start at midnight local time.

Russell’s best lap was 1min 34.093sec with Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren 0.398sec behind and American Logan Sargeant the third fastest, 0.552 off Russell’s’ pace.

The Red Bull pair of world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were next quickest.

Formula One is making its return to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982.

Formula One George Russell

