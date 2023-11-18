PFA stops production of ‘rewari’ unit over violations

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a rewari (a local sweet) production unit in Salamat Pura Wagha Town and stopped its production over multiple violations.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said the authority took action against the food business operators for preparing rewari by mixing hazardous chemicals in dirty and rusty cooking-pot.

He said the raiding team also witnessed insects, cobwebs on walls, dirty trays and worst condition of hygiene in the production area.

Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates. Moreover, rewari was preserved at the surface level of the flood without taking preventative measures, he added.

The PFA will continue to curb food-related issues and will endeavor to eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab, he said.

