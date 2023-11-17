BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy says Ukraine, US will hold military industry conference next month

Reuters Published November 17, 2023

Ukraine and the United States will hold a military industry conference in December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Kiyv is ramping up efforts to produce its own weapons amid concerns that supplies from the West might be faltering. It also hopes joint ventures with international armament producers can help revive its domestic industry.

“In December of this year, a special conference involving Ukrainian and American industries, government officials and other state actors will take place - everyone involved in organising our defence,” Zelenskiy said in an evening address.

He did not say where the conference would take place. Kyiv and Washington were “actively progressing” on the joint arms production issue, the president added.

Biden calls shaken US allies to reassure on Ukraine aid

“During my visit to Washington, President Biden and I agreed on specific steps we can take together. This will undoubtedly strengthen both Americans and Ukrainians, as well as our partners,” the president said.

In October, Ukraine set up a joint defence venture with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE) to service and repair Western weapons. In September, it hosted an international defence industry forum with more than 250 Western weapons producers.

Zelenskiy said he had also discussed Ukraine’s missile programme with the military on Friday.

“Everyone can see that its results are becoming more long-range and favourable for Ukraine each year,” he said.

US Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine missile programme

Comments

1000 characters

Zelenskiy says Ukraine, US will hold military industry conference next month

Asian Development Bank approves $250mn for power transmission network

Pakistan’s battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Inter-bank: rupee records back-to-back gains against US dollar

Use of force by any militia, group unacceptable: COAS

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats 334 points but stays above 57,000 level

EVs’ manufacturing licenses: two, three wheelers take front seat in Pakistan

Caretaker govt challenges Supreme Court’s military trial verdict

Wahab Riaz appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan cricket team

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

Read more stories