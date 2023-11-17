BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
Ukraine forces say carried out ‘successful’ operations on Dnipro east bank

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2023 01:22pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s Marine Corp said Friday that their forces had carried out a series of attacks on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro river near the southern city of Kherson.

The waterway is the de facto frontline in the south of the country, but Russia conceded for the first time this week that Ukrainian forces had claimed back some territory on the opposing bank.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River, along the Kherson front,” the marines said in a statement on social media.

“In cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads,” the statement added.

Ukraine says Russia tries to push on east, involves more drones

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been entrenched on opposite sides of the Dnipro river since Moscow withdrew from the western part of Kherson region last November.

The Russian-installed official responsible for occupied Kherson this week conceded that some Ukrainian soldiers were “blocked” in Krynky, a small village on the Dnipro’s eastern bank of the Dnipro river, and were facing a “fiery hell” from Russian artillery, rockets and drones.

