BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-11-17

NCA to hold Level-1 coaching course for 29 women cricketers from today

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

LAHORE: The involvement and participation of Pakistan women in mainstream cricket continues, as on the initiative of PCB Women’s Wing, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will hold a Level 1 Coaching Course from November 17 to 20 for 29 women.

Among the 29 women participants, six international women cricketers – Gull Feroza (two T20Is), Kaynat Hafeez (one ODI), Rameen Shamim (three ODIs, four T20Is), Sidra Nawaz (67 ODIs, 56 T20Is), Sukhan Faiz (two ODIs) and Syeda Aroob Shah (two ODIs, seven T20Is) will take part in the course.

The four-day course will be conducted by National Cricket Academy coaches Imran Abbas, Rahat Abbas, Shahid Mehboob and Umar Rashid, along with Pakistan women’s team coaches Mauhtashim Rashid and Mohsin Kamal.

At the end of the course, the participants will be given assignments that need to be completed in three months. Upon the successful completion of the assignments, the candidates will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

In the four-day course, the participants will be taught basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket said, “We are thrilled to announce the commencement of the Level 1 coaching course for women, a significant step towards empowering and nurturing talent in women’s cricket. This coaching course is a testament to our commitment to creating a robust infrastructure for women in cricket, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in coaching roles.”

Tania said, “We could see that the growth of women’s cricket is on the rise, and the PCB Women’s Wing, understanding the dynamics of it, encourages women cricketers to come forward, as we want to develop a career path for women in fields other than playing cricket. I am very pleased to see our international women cricketers taking part in this four-day course and with their participation, we could see more women stepping into coaching roles and this course is a stepping stone towards achieving that goal.”

The participants are: Ambreen Javaid (Lahore), Amna Javed (Islamabad), Arijah Haseeb (Karachi), Arim Barkat (Lahore), Ayesha Bilal (Lahore), Bushra Shahid (Lahore), Gull Feroza (Multan), Hadia Fayyaz (Lahore), Haseena Khushboo (Peshawer), Javeria Khan (Multan), Kaynat Hafeez (Lahore), Khalida Nazir (Rawalpindi), Laiba Fatima (Karachi), Masooma Jaffri (Karachi), Mehwish Fatima (Lahore), Mehwish Irshad (Multan), Muzemil Noor (Bahawalpur), Neha Javed Jutt (Lahore), Qurat Ul Ain (Lahore), Rabia Rafi (Multan), Rameen Shamim (Karachi), Saher Nazir Abbasi (Rawalpindi), Sania Ashraf (Lahore), Shabnam (Multan), Sidra Nawaz (Lahore), Sukhan Faiz (Multan), Syeda Aroob Shah (Karachi), Yusra Ehtesham (Karachi) and Zunaira Shah (Karachi).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Women cricketers NCA National Cricket Academy Coaching Course

Comments

1000 characters

NCA to hold Level-1 coaching course for 29 women cricketers from today

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories