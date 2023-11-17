NCA to hold Level-1 coaching course for 29 women cricketers from today

LAHORE: The involvement and participation of Pakistan women in mainstream cricket continues, as on the initiative of PCB Women’s Wing, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will hold a Level 1 Coaching Course from November 17 to 20 for 29 women.

Among the 29 women participants, six international women cricketers – Gull Feroza (two T20Is), Kaynat Hafeez (one ODI), Rameen Shamim (three ODIs, four T20Is), Sidra Nawaz (67 ODIs, 56 T20Is), Sukhan Faiz (two ODIs) and Syeda Aroob Shah (two ODIs, seven T20Is) will take part in the course.

The four-day course will be conducted by National Cricket Academy coaches Imran Abbas, Rahat Abbas, Shahid Mehboob and Umar Rashid, along with Pakistan women’s team coaches Mauhtashim Rashid and Mohsin Kamal.

At the end of the course, the participants will be given assignments that need to be completed in three months. Upon the successful completion of the assignments, the candidates will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

In the four-day course, the participants will be taught basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket said, “We are thrilled to announce the commencement of the Level 1 coaching course for women, a significant step towards empowering and nurturing talent in women’s cricket. This coaching course is a testament to our commitment to creating a robust infrastructure for women in cricket, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in coaching roles.”

Tania said, “We could see that the growth of women’s cricket is on the rise, and the PCB Women’s Wing, understanding the dynamics of it, encourages women cricketers to come forward, as we want to develop a career path for women in fields other than playing cricket. I am very pleased to see our international women cricketers taking part in this four-day course and with their participation, we could see more women stepping into coaching roles and this course is a stepping stone towards achieving that goal.”

The participants are: Ambreen Javaid (Lahore), Amna Javed (Islamabad), Arijah Haseeb (Karachi), Arim Barkat (Lahore), Ayesha Bilal (Lahore), Bushra Shahid (Lahore), Gull Feroza (Multan), Hadia Fayyaz (Lahore), Haseena Khushboo (Peshawer), Javeria Khan (Multan), Kaynat Hafeez (Lahore), Khalida Nazir (Rawalpindi), Laiba Fatima (Karachi), Masooma Jaffri (Karachi), Mehwish Fatima (Lahore), Mehwish Irshad (Multan), Muzemil Noor (Bahawalpur), Neha Javed Jutt (Lahore), Qurat Ul Ain (Lahore), Rabia Rafi (Multan), Rameen Shamim (Karachi), Saher Nazir Abbasi (Rawalpindi), Sania Ashraf (Lahore), Shabnam (Multan), Sidra Nawaz (Lahore), Sukhan Faiz (Multan), Syeda Aroob Shah (Karachi), Yusra Ehtesham (Karachi) and Zunaira Shah (Karachi).

