BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-17

‘International Day for Tolerance’ observed

Press Release Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

FAISALABAD: On the day of International Day for Tolerance, the Department of International Relations GC University Faisalabad, in collaboration with the Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) and Tear fund, organized a one-day seminar titled “Strengthening Social Harmony: Social Behaviour and Role of Academia” presided over by Dr Ghulam Mustafa Chairperson IR Department.

The event was attended by more than 100 students of different disciplines of Social Sciences, research scholars, and lecturers. The speakers included Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Jamshaid Gill, a representative of Tear fund, Shazia George, Executive Director of AWAM Pakistan, and Dr Arslan Jabbar, PhD Scholar and Lecturers shared their views on the current context of intolerance and extreme attitudes towards respecting diversity.

The other dignitaries include Dr Adnan Nawaz, Dr Imran Wakeel, Sonia Patras Deputy Director AWAM, and Sonia Javed Coordinator AWAM.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa said, “The rising graph of intolerance and extremism particularly among youth, is alarming and needs to be addressed through prudent political decision-making and effective engagement.” He added, “Youth must concentrate on investigating the stereotypes and narratives spreading hate and biases among the nation and come up with findings that suggest corrective measures and guide unbiased policies.”

Shazia George said, “Peaceful coexistence and composite heritage cannot be nourished in a society where intolerance and extremist attitudes are appreciated and encouraged. The rising graph of religious and political intolerance and low level of social acceptance of diversity has brought us to the verge of destruction, which can be rejected through dialogue and corrective policy measures that engage the youth to learn the principles of peaceful coexistence and respecting diversity,” she added.

The other speakers included Dr Adnan Nawaz, Dr Imran Wakeeel, Dr Arslan Jabbar, Sonia Patras, and Sonia Javed, collectively called upon the authorities and political decision-makers to introduce avenues and create opportunities for engaging the youth and to concentrate on capacitating them to reject intolerance and extreme attitudes from the society.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

AWAM International Day for Tolerance

Comments

1000 characters

‘International Day for Tolerance’ observed

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories