‘International Day for Tolerance’ observed

FAISALABAD: On the day of International Day for Tolerance, the Department of International Relations GC University Faisalabad, in collaboration with the Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) and Tear fund, organized a one-day seminar titled “Strengthening Social Harmony: Social Behaviour and Role of Academia” presided over by Dr Ghulam Mustafa Chairperson IR Department.

The event was attended by more than 100 students of different disciplines of Social Sciences, research scholars, and lecturers. The speakers included Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Jamshaid Gill, a representative of Tear fund, Shazia George, Executive Director of AWAM Pakistan, and Dr Arslan Jabbar, PhD Scholar and Lecturers shared their views on the current context of intolerance and extreme attitudes towards respecting diversity.

The other dignitaries include Dr Adnan Nawaz, Dr Imran Wakeel, Sonia Patras Deputy Director AWAM, and Sonia Javed Coordinator AWAM.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa said, “The rising graph of intolerance and extremism particularly among youth, is alarming and needs to be addressed through prudent political decision-making and effective engagement.” He added, “Youth must concentrate on investigating the stereotypes and narratives spreading hate and biases among the nation and come up with findings that suggest corrective measures and guide unbiased policies.”

Shazia George said, “Peaceful coexistence and composite heritage cannot be nourished in a society where intolerance and extremist attitudes are appreciated and encouraged. The rising graph of religious and political intolerance and low level of social acceptance of diversity has brought us to the verge of destruction, which can be rejected through dialogue and corrective policy measures that engage the youth to learn the principles of peaceful coexistence and respecting diversity,” she added.

The other speakers included Dr Adnan Nawaz, Dr Imran Wakeeel, Dr Arslan Jabbar, Sonia Patras, and Sonia Javed, collectively called upon the authorities and political decision-makers to introduce avenues and create opportunities for engaging the youth and to concentrate on capacitating them to reject intolerance and extreme attitudes from the society.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023