BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-17

Wall St rally takes breather as Cisco, Walmart drop

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday, dragged down by Cisco and Walmart following underwhelming forecasts, while a drop in Treasury yields cushioned some megacap stocks.

Shares of Cisco Systems shed 11.8% as the communications and networking firm cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on slowing demand for its networking equipment.

Walmart dropped 7.4% as the retail giant said US consumers continued to exert caution with their spending in the face of inflation, even as it raised its annual forecast for sales and profit.

The company’s warning also weighed on shares of other retailers. Target, which had given a strong holiday quarter outlook on Wednesday, fell 0.9%, with the broader S&P 500 consumer staples index down 1.1%.

“The markets are just taking a step back after some disappointing guidance from Cisco and Walmart,” said Paul Nolte, senior wealth adviser and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest.

“Both are seen as kind of a backbone of their respective industries. So it calls a little bit into question the health of the consumer and maybe the health of the technology sector.” Wall Street’s main indexes have rallied this week as evidence of cooling inflation in the world’s largest economy fueled hopes the US Federal Reserve was most likely done hiking interest rates.

In a data-packed week that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq hitting an over three-month high, markets also took comfort from the US Senate’s passage of a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

Keeping declines in check, US Treasury yields moved lower after the Labor Department’s report showed weekly jobless claims had risen more than expected, cementing bets that the Fed will not need to raise rates further.

The slip in Treasury yields lifted some megacap stocks, with Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet up between 0.7% and 1.1%.

While money markets have fully priced in a probability that the Fed will hold rates steady in its December meeting, they see about 62% odds of an at least 25-basis-point rate cut in May, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Energy led declines among the 11 major S&P sectors, falling 2.9% and hitting a four-month low as crude prices dropped over 4%.

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 135.23 points, or 0.39%, at 34,855.98, the S&P 500 was down 9.34 points, or 0.21%, at 4,493.54, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 44.38 points, or 0.31%, at 14,059.45.

Among other stocks, Palo Alto Networks fell 6.9% after the cybersecurity company forecast its second-quarter billings below market expectations due to inflationary pressures.

Macy’s shares climbed 6.8% as the department store operator’s quarterly sales beat analysts’ estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Wall Street Cisco Systems

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St rally takes breather as Cisco, Walmart drop

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories