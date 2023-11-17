BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 90,046 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,241 tonnes of import cargo and 27,805 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 62,241 comprised of 9,908 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 322 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 901 tonnes of Chickpeas, 7,114 tonnes of DAP, 18,061 tonnes of Wheat & 25,935 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 27,805 comprised of 22,143 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 5,612 tonnes of Cement.

Nearly, 2222 containers comprising of 637 containers import and 1585 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 313 of 20’s and 162 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 620 of 20’s and 224 of 40’s loaded containers while 19 of 20’s and 249 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely Safeen Prime, Maritec, Ts Ningbo, Louise Auerbach and Ian H berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely Songa Breeze, MT Mardan and Clemens Schulte berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately 07 ships namely, Safeen Prime, Minerva Olympia, Gsl Elizabeth, Louise Auerbach, Vancouver, Ian H and Songa Breeze sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, seven ships left the port on Thursday morning.

Cargo throughput of 125,367tonnes, comprising 70,630tonnes imports cargo and 54,737tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,239 Containers (1,430 TEUs Imports and 1,581 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier Lucky River is expected to take berth at MW-1 to load 15,000 tonnes of rice on Thursday, 16th November 2023.

