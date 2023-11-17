WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 16, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Nov-23 14-Nov-23 13-Nov-23 10-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104134 0.104058 0.104172 0.104247
Euro 0.819391 0.813982 0.810798 0.812176
Japanese yen 0.00500497 0.00500282 0.0050108 0.0050238
U.K. pound 0.940362 0.932238 0.930898 0.928114
U.S. dollar 0.753948 0.759028 0.759886 0.760251
Algerian dinar 0.00562181 0.00563908 0.0056426 0.0056351
Australian dollar 0.490066 0.483653 0.483287 0.483596
Botswana pula 0.0562445 0.0557127 0.0557756 0.0558784
Brazilian real 0.155935 0.154323 0.154482
Brunei dollar 0.559682 0.557617 0.558844
Canadian dollar 0.551333 0.553026 0.550149
Chilean peso 0.00083093 0.00082355 0.000829 0.000842
Czech koruna 0.0334464 0.0331468 0.0329669 0.0331163
Danish krone 0.109855 0.109117 0.108689 0.108904
Indian rupee 0.00906981 0.0091196 0.0091209
Israeli New Shekel 0.200145 0.198025 0.196505 0.196244
Korean won 0.00056889 0.00057385 0.0005771 0.0005808
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44471 2.4572 2.45997
Malaysian ringgit 0.161826 0.160811 0.161019
Mauritian rupee 0.0170246 0.0170112 0.0170486 0.0170773
Mexican peso 0.0434835 0.0436431 0.0431415 0.0428359
New Zealand dollar 0.452708 0.446346 0.447535 0.448016
Norwegian krone 0.069759 0.0681439 0.0682663 0.0684079
Omani rial 1.96085 1.97407 1.9763
Peruvian sol 0.200039 0.201601 0.19955 0.199751
Philippine peso 0.013443 0.013542 0.0135803 0.0135956
Polish zloty 0.186376 0.184185 0.18322 0.183534
Qatari riyal 0.207129 0.208524 0.20876
Russian ruble 0.0084281 0.00831748 0.008249 0.0082588
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201053 0.202407 0.202636
Singapore dollar 0.559682 0.557617 0.558844
South African rand 0.0414825 0.0404711 0.0406637 0.0407552
Swedish krona 0.0712866 0.0699359 0.0697418 0.0696922
Swiss franc 0.849232 0.841075 0.84114 0.843037
Thai baht 0.0212386 0.0210356 0.0210676 0.0212331
Trinidadian dollar 0.112437 0.112847
U.A.E. dirham 0.205296 0.206679 0.206912
Uruguayan peso 0.0189916 0.0190266 0.0190057 0.0190984
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
