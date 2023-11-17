WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 16, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Nov-23 14-Nov-23 13-Nov-23 10-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104134 0.104058 0.104172 0.104247 Euro 0.819391 0.813982 0.810798 0.812176 Japanese yen 0.00500497 0.00500282 0.0050108 0.0050238 U.K. pound 0.940362 0.932238 0.930898 0.928114 U.S. dollar 0.753948 0.759028 0.759886 0.760251 Algerian dinar 0.00562181 0.00563908 0.0056426 0.0056351 Australian dollar 0.490066 0.483653 0.483287 0.483596 Botswana pula 0.0562445 0.0557127 0.0557756 0.0558784 Brazilian real 0.155935 0.154323 0.154482 Brunei dollar 0.559682 0.557617 0.558844 Canadian dollar 0.551333 0.553026 0.550149 Chilean peso 0.00083093 0.00082355 0.000829 0.000842 Czech koruna 0.0334464 0.0331468 0.0329669 0.0331163 Danish krone 0.109855 0.109117 0.108689 0.108904 Indian rupee 0.00906981 0.0091196 0.0091209 Israeli New Shekel 0.200145 0.198025 0.196505 0.196244 Korean won 0.00056889 0.00057385 0.0005771 0.0005808 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44471 2.4572 2.45997 Malaysian ringgit 0.161826 0.160811 0.161019 Mauritian rupee 0.0170246 0.0170112 0.0170486 0.0170773 Mexican peso 0.0434835 0.0436431 0.0431415 0.0428359 New Zealand dollar 0.452708 0.446346 0.447535 0.448016 Norwegian krone 0.069759 0.0681439 0.0682663 0.0684079 Omani rial 1.96085 1.97407 1.9763 Peruvian sol 0.200039 0.201601 0.19955 0.199751 Philippine peso 0.013443 0.013542 0.0135803 0.0135956 Polish zloty 0.186376 0.184185 0.18322 0.183534 Qatari riyal 0.207129 0.208524 0.20876 Russian ruble 0.0084281 0.00831748 0.008249 0.0082588 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201053 0.202407 0.202636 Singapore dollar 0.559682 0.557617 0.558844 South African rand 0.0414825 0.0404711 0.0406637 0.0407552 Swedish krona 0.0712866 0.0699359 0.0697418 0.0696922 Swiss franc 0.849232 0.841075 0.84114 0.843037 Thai baht 0.0212386 0.0210356 0.0210676 0.0212331 Trinidadian dollar 0.112437 0.112847 U.A.E. dirham 0.205296 0.206679 0.206912 Uruguayan peso 0.0189916 0.0190266 0.0190057 0.0190984 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

