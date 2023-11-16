Politicians, executive, establishment must collaborate to resolve political instability: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi said Thursday that Pakistan can address its political stability challenges if its politicians, executive, and establishment work together, APP reported.

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), the president was asked whether the upcoming general elections would bring political stability to the country.

The president expressed confidence that the results of the polls would create an environment that would ensure stability and prosperity for the country.

Dismissing doubts about a delay in the general election, he said the judiciary, executive, and politicians held a unanimous agreement to hold it on February 8.

He maintained that the provision of a level playing field to all political parties was the mutual responsibility of the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The government has already given assurance about providing a level-playing field to all parties,” he said, adding that the nation had full trust in the government’s commitment in this regard.

President Alvi said that through his letter, he invoked the government’s attention towards the apprehensions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

To a query, the president said the Constitution did not allow the President to take a ‘practical’ action to ensure the transparency of an election.

“The President has no other way but to bring such issues to the notice of the government,” he said.

“There could be many expectations [from me to act in a particular way], but I will not take any unconstitutional step,” he said.

The president said he was not the spokesperson of any party but of all Pakistanis.

“However, I will continue to identify and point out whenever see any issue.”

To a question, the president said he never showed negligence with respect to the date of the general election.

Alvi appreciated the Supreme Court of Pakistan for demonstrating unanimity over the election date.

He said the case relating to the contesting of the election by PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sub-judice and added that he had full confidence in the judiciary.

To another question, President Alvi explained that he did not believe in politics of violence and therefore condemned the incidents of 9th May.

“Also, the governments should not create such a situation which may lead to violence,” he added.

He said he would not like to comment on the cases of the civilians involved in 9th May incidents which were pending with the military courts.

Asked if he would take an oath from Nawaz Sharif in case he was elected as prime minister, the president said he would comply with the constitutional requirements in this regard.

He said the completion of the President’s constitutional term was a sign of stability of the process.

On expulsion of illegal Afghan refugees, he endorsed the government’s decision, stating that the country’s economy could no longer afford to bear their burden.

He said any review of the decision regarding the illegal foreigners rested with the Apex Committee.

Alvi said the interim Afghan government failed to control the cross-border infiltration despite evidence provided to them and no action was taken against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

He said there was no communication gap between Islamabad and Kabul, and urged the Afghan administration to take practical steps in this regard.

On the Palestine issue, the president said Pakistan since its independence had been supporting the Palestinians and effectively raised the current Gaza situation at all international forums.

He reiterated that the resolution of the Palestine issue lay only in a two-state solution.