BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rich nations ‘likely’ met $100bn climate finance goal: OECD

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:31pm

PARIS: Wealthy nations likely met their goal of providing $100 billion in annual climate finance to poorer nations last year – two years later than promised and only a fraction of the “extensive needs”, the OECD said Thursday.

The OECD report comes ahead of the UN’s COP28 climate negotiations later this month in Dubai, where finance will be a major sticking point.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is tasked with monitoring official figures on the pledge to help developing countries fund their energy transitions and resilience in the face of accelerating climate impacts.

In 2009, richer countries promised to reach $100 billion annually in funding for these priorities by 2020.

Climate groups demand COP28 aims for formal energy transition deal

Failure to meet the target on time has damaged trust in international climate negotiations.

In the most up to date figures, the OECD said richer countries reached $89.6 billion in total funding for 2021.

“Based on preliminary and as yet unverified data, the goal looks likely to have already been met as of 2022,” said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in the foreword to the latest report.

But he added experts estimate that developing countries will need to spend about a trillion dollars a year by 2025 for climate investments, rising to roughly $2.4 trillion each year between 2026 and 2030.

“Although public finance can only contribute a share of these extensive needs,” Cormann said, international donors would be crucial in helping to boost overall funding.

He said that currently finance from rich countries was not effective enough in attracting additional private sector investments and funding.

Finance focused on adaptation that countries must embark on to prepare themselves for an array of increasing climate impacts was also lagging, he said.

Adaptation measures can include building coastal defences, or helping farmers become more resilient to increasingly ferocious floods, droughts and other climate extremes.

Action is ‘stalling’

Many developing economies least to blame for the greenhouse gases that stoke global warming are among the most exposed to the costly and destructive effects of worsening weather extremes and rising seas.

World leaders meeting at the climate talks in the United Arab Emirates will face a tough reckoning over financial solidarity between rich polluters and vulnerable nations, as a failure to cut planet-heating emissions threatens the Paris Agreement’s global warming limits.

Adaptation is a key priority for developing countries and wealthy governments have promised to double adaptation finance by 2025, to $40 billion a year.

But as the world warms, climate change impacts increase and so too do the costs of preparing for them.

Earlier this month, a report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) projected that overall annual funding that developing countries need to adapt to climate impacts this decade had increased to as much as $387 billion.

At the time, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned action was “stalling” even as the need to protect people increases.

climate change OECD climate crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Rich nations ‘likely’ met $100bn climate finance goal: OECD

Inter-bank: rupee ends depreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan calls on world to hold Israel accountable for attacks on Gaza hospitals

Open-market: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $115mn, now stand at $7.4bn

Biden, Xi’s ‘blunt’ talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Oil prices slip on US crude build and China demand worries

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

Read more stories