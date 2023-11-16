Xi, Biden had ‘very good’ summit: China’s top diplomat

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China’s President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden had a “very good” summit that was comprehensive and in-depth, according to Chinese state media.

Both leaders exchanged views on issues in an atmosphere of mutual respect, Wang told reporters in San Francisco after the summit on Wednesday.

The summit has strategic significance and will become a milestone in the history of Sino-US relations, he said.