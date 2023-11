BENGALURU: Indian blue-chip indexes opened lower on Thursday, dragged by financial services stocks, after closing at near one-month highs in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.19% at 19,638.65 as of 9:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.19% to 65,552.49.