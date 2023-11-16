BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

APP Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Nathan Porter and IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday and apprised him of status of the negotiations held at the technical levels with the team of government of Pakistan under the First Review of the SBA.

Porter acknowledged the efforts made by the government of Pakistan in meeting the various programmes quarterly targets. He stated that these efforts have resulted in positive conclusion of the technical-level talks. He stated that both the teams have had extensive talks on various aspects of the SBA.

He appreciated the role played by the Finance Minster and her team and Governor SBP along with his team in technical level talks.

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

The Prime Minister thanked the IMF team for its ongoing work with Pakistan and praised the leadership of the Minister for Finance and Revenue and the contribution of her team in taking the program forward. He also appreciated the role of Governor, State Bank of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s enduring commitment to the reform efforts agreed with the IMF as these are aimed at stabilizing the Pakistan’s economy in the long run. Minister of Finance, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Az_Iz Nov 16, 2023 07:18am
This government appears to be honest, and has made some progress, in different areas. The smooth sailing with IMF is also a good sign.
Az_Iz Nov 16, 2023 07:21am
The IK government too was honest, just like this government. Unlike IK, this government does not have an ego, and knows how to govern, a bit better.
Sumaroo Nov 16, 2023 08:08am
Efforts are not bearing any fruits! IMF statement does not reflect ground realities.
