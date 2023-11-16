Illegal manufacturing: PSQCA busts various units

KARACHI: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) claimed to have seized different units involved in illegal manufacturing, stock and sale of food and non-foods items.

Officials said inspectors of the PSQCA collected 11 samples of registered and unregistered food and non-foods mandatory products of different brands.

Quality Food Brands Red Chilli Powder & Turmeric Powder of M/s. Quality Food Products, Baker Boy Glukoz Brand, Baker Boy Date Filled Brand and Baker Boy Biscuit Zeera Biscuits Brand of M/s. Shameen Food Pvt Ltd, Al Khubz Fortified Premium Fine Atta Brand Fortified Flour Wheat Atta of M/s. Faisal Industries Pvt Ltd, Saeed Ghani Pure Amla Brand Shampoo of M/s. Saeed Ghani Products, Caresse Sheen Shampoo in Hair Color Brand Shampoo in Hair Color of M/s Pentonova Ltd - UK Made in Pakistan, found Illegal/Non-Licensee.

The above units were involved in illegal manufacturing, stock and sale of food and non-foods mandatory items, without having CM License from PSQCA and therefore, these were seized as per PSQCA Act VI of 1996.

Notices were issued to the manufacturers and super store for compliance. All stocks of non-conformed, non-license illegal products were de-shelved & seized. Further actions will also be initiated as per law.

They said strict measures will be taken against the makers of illegal products. Substandard items will not be tolerated in the market under the orders of the Federal Government.

