BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-16

Kundi highlights PPP’s approach to plight of Palestinians, Kashmiris

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the silence of the Muslim Ummah on the oppression in Palestine is a question mark.

Addressing at a news conference along with Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari, Nazir Dhuki, and Hidayatullah, Faisal Karim said that the PPP always had a clear stand on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said that the PPP has always talked about Kashmir and Palestine. He said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the only leader who went to the Palestinian embassy and spoke.

He said that the oppression that is happening in Palestine and the silence of the Muslim Ummah on it is a question mark.

He said that the army and the police have come under the attack of a new wave of terrorism. He said that in the current wave of terrorism, the PPP stands with the army and the police. He said that the party stands with the army and the police in this difficult time.

The PPP leader claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is looking for political crutches. “On February 8, people will decide who to vote for. The PPP will not accept the selection this time,” he said.

About privatisation, he asked how can a caretaker government sell national institutions. He claimed that national assets are being sold at low prices. He said that PPP has serious concerns about the employees of PIA.

“The federal minister of the PML-N era is sitting in the Privatization Commission,” he said.

He said that the PPP tried hard to implement the Charter of Democracy (CoD). Whenever Muslim League needed PPP, we played a positive role, he said.

He said that the PPP is demanding free, fair, and transparent elections, not selection.

“The PML-N is trying to make the institutions controversial,” he said.

Kundi said that Bilawal is arriving in Islamabad. He said that Bilawal would visit different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for six days, where he will address workers’ conventions. He said that first of all, Bilawal would go to Abbottabad. He said that the PPP would celebrate its foundation day in Balochistan this time. In this regard, a public meeting will be held in Quetta on November 30, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PMLN Faisal Karim Kundi caretaker government

Comments

1000 characters

Kundi highlights PPP’s approach to plight of Palestinians, Kashmiris

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories