Kundi highlights PPP’s approach to plight of Palestinians, Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the silence of the Muslim Ummah on the oppression in Palestine is a question mark.

Addressing at a news conference along with Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari, Nazir Dhuki, and Hidayatullah, Faisal Karim said that the PPP always had a clear stand on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said that the PPP has always talked about Kashmir and Palestine. He said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the only leader who went to the Palestinian embassy and spoke.

He said that the oppression that is happening in Palestine and the silence of the Muslim Ummah on it is a question mark.

He said that the army and the police have come under the attack of a new wave of terrorism. He said that in the current wave of terrorism, the PPP stands with the army and the police. He said that the party stands with the army and the police in this difficult time.

The PPP leader claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is looking for political crutches. “On February 8, people will decide who to vote for. The PPP will not accept the selection this time,” he said.

About privatisation, he asked how can a caretaker government sell national institutions. He claimed that national assets are being sold at low prices. He said that PPP has serious concerns about the employees of PIA.

“The federal minister of the PML-N era is sitting in the Privatization Commission,” he said.

He said that the PPP tried hard to implement the Charter of Democracy (CoD). Whenever Muslim League needed PPP, we played a positive role, he said.

He said that the PPP is demanding free, fair, and transparent elections, not selection.

“The PML-N is trying to make the institutions controversial,” he said.

Kundi said that Bilawal is arriving in Islamabad. He said that Bilawal would visit different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for six days, where he will address workers’ conventions. He said that first of all, Bilawal would go to Abbottabad. He said that the PPP would celebrate its foundation day in Balochistan this time. In this regard, a public meeting will be held in Quetta on November 30, he said.

