Anti-dengue operations intensified in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration intensified its anti-dengue operations on Wednesday after dengue larvae were found at 560 locations, resulting in 86 confirmed dengue cases in the past 24 hours.

As per the details shared by the administration, the assistant commissioners conducted inspections in various areas during their visits. Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Nabeel Memon inspected Askari 9 and Lahore Cantonment Board, and directed area in-charges to ensure effective dengue larvicidal activities.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir conducted dengue surveillance in 120-B and directed the completion of pending CR immediately while Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anum Fatima inspected UC-46, Angoori Bagh Scheme, for dengue response. Immediate dengue spray was conducted in the two houses where dengue larvae were found. Furthermore, she directed to drain out stagnant water and complete the anti-dengue campaign in the area.

Commenting on the anti-dengue operations, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said that in the past 24 hours, dengue larvae were found at 560 locations, resulting in 86 confirmed dengue cases. She urged the administrative officers to intensify efforts, ensuring that dengue teams are well-prepared for the changing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, to improve traffic flow in the city, the district administration is actively working on the practical implementation of a plan. Following the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator MCL Rafia Haider and Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed personally oversaw the maintenance work.

