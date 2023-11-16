Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss sugarcane pricing, other matters

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Former Justice Maqbool Baqer held a meeting with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday and discussed a range of issues, focusing on sugarcane pricing.

The CM Naqvi conveyed that the support price for sugarcane has been established at 400 rupees per maund in Punjab.

In response, the Sindh CM deliberated that, after careful consideration, their government has set the sugarcane price at 425 rupees per maund in Sindh. This decision was justified by the higher costs associated with sugarcane cultivation compared to Punjab. Additionally, he underscored the maintenance of the wheat support price at Rs.4000 per maund for the benefit of farmers.

Shifting attention to development projects in Karachi, CM Punjab shared intentions for a Lahore Development Authority team to visit Karachi. The team aims to engage with counterparts in the Karachi Development Authority and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

During the meeting, substantial discussions unfolded regarding the operation in Kacha areas. Both chief ministers reached a consensus to initiate a joint grand operation against the dacoits, considering the decreasing river levels due to winter.

Sindh CM affirmed that the necessary weaponry had been procured for the operation. He added that once the preparations by the IGs from Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan are finalized, the operation will be set into motion.

The CM Punjab accompanied by the caretaker CM Sindh made an unannounced visit to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). The two CMs assessed the heart patient treatment facilities, interacted with patients and duty doctors, and inquired about medical services.

Mohsin Naqvi examined various departments, including the Emergency Block and CCU, observing the medical facilities and modern cardiac machinery at NICVD.

Commending the quality of patient care, Mohsin Naqvi appreciated NICVD’s initiative to establish chest pain units and satellite centers in other cities. During a briefing, the Punjab CM learned that NICVD’s chest pain units, housed in containers across the city, serve approximately 600 patients each. With 17 such container clinics, NICVD has the capacity to perform 16 open heart surgeries daily, supported by an annual budget of 16 billion rupees.

The emergency wards at NICVD, equipped with comprehensive facilities, initiate care upon the patient’s arrival. Notably, all treatments at NICVD are provided free of charge, attracting patients from all corners of Pakistan. The CM Punjab received information about the newly constructed building and was apprised that the Sindh government fully funds NICVD, as mentioned by CM.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized need for such hospitals and commended the exceptional cardiac treatment facilities at NICVD.

