BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-16

Upstream projects: KUFPEC signs MoU with OGDCL

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: A senior-level delegation from Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), Kuwait, led by Tareq M Ebrahim (EVP–Operations) and including Ali Taha Al-Temimi (Country Head–KUFPEC, Pakistan), Bader Al-Matar (Manager Asia Region), Nawwaf Al Salem (Manager Exploration), Khaled Al-Athainah (Manager Exploration, Pakistan) and Abdul Ghafoor (Sr Specialist Geologist, Pakistan), visited the OGDCL Head office and met with Ahmed Hayat Lak MD/CEO along with senior management team of the OGDCL.

During the visit, an MoU was signed between the two companies.

The objective of this MoU is to formalise joint evaluation of potential business opportunities in upstream projects in Pakistan and internationally, participation in bid rounds, joint studies, formation of a pool of technical experts/specialists from the companies, knowledge sharing and secondment of offices.

KUFPEC is a JV partner with OGDCL in Qadirpur and Makhad Blocks.

Both sides have agreed to constitute dedicated working groups for implementing agreed objectives in the MoU.

The leadership of both companies will monitor progress on a quarterly basis in order to ensure meaningful and effective cooperation between the companies. Tareq M Ebrahim on recommendation of MD/CEO–OGDCL agreed to hold a workshop of technical experts on production optimisation, as Kuwait has made significant progress in this domain and Pakistan can benefit from their experience.

The OGDCL will also have the opportunity of placing its technical professionals on a reciprocal basis on secondment with KUFPEC, which will help capacity building and experience sharing.

The delegation also visited the OGDCL Seismic Data Processing Centre and acknowledged OGDCL’s capacity and capability in upstream sector and its leadership role in the industry.

Tareq M Ebrahim underlined the commitment of KUFPEC of augmenting its presence in Pakistan by expanding the footprints in the E&P sector of the country in collaboration with the OGDCL.

The Kuwaiti delegation reiterated Pakistan’s importance in their business strategy for the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGDCL mou Upstream projects KUFPEC

Comments

1000 characters

Upstream projects: KUFPEC signs MoU with OGDCL

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories