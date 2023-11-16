KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 168,123 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,407 tonnes of import cargo and 69,716 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 98,407 comprised of 72,652 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 77 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,535 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,861 tonnes of DAP, 16,282 tonnes of Wheat & 1,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 69,716 comprised of 57,421 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 51 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,244 tonnes of Cement & 10,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 9430 containers comprising of 4924 containers import and 4506 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1425 of 20’s and 1599 of 40’s loaded while 15 of 20’s and 143 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1076 of 20’s and 1117 of 40’s loaded containers while 106 of 20’s and 545 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely Safeen Prime, Maritec, Ts Ningbo, Louise Auerbach and Ian H berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Only one ship namely, New Friendship sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Denver, MSC Nassau, Clemens Schulte and Al-Berta are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 203,577 tonnes, comprising 148,868 tonnes imports cargo and 54,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,985 Containers (2,905 TEUs Imports and 2,080 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship ‘CSL Manhattan’ & two more ships, Clemens Schulte and Minerva Olympia carrying Containers and Petroleum Product are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on today, 15th November, Meanwhile another Containers ship ‘Vancouver’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 16th November, 2023.

