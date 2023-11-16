BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Elections 2023: CS Punjab for complete arrangements

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

LAHORE Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the deputy commissioners to timely complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of Pakistan and prepare a comprehensive plan for the staff deployment, provision of missing facilities at polling stations, transportation and security.

He issued this directive while reviewing the preparations for general elections at the Civil Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission be ensured and strict action be taken against the violators.

He mentioned that the secretary of the local government department is being nominated as focal person for polls’ arrangements, adding that all departments must extend full cooperation to the Election Commission of Pakistan in conducting the general elections.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the measures being taken to prevent smog and profiteering of fertilizers in the province. He issued instructions to start a crackdown on the fertilizer dealers involved in profiteering and hoarding.

He ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of fertilizers at the notified prices, adding that sale at higher than the fixed price would not be tolerated in any case.

He said that there is no shortage of fertilizer in the province, and asked the officers to keep a close check on fertilizer stocks on the online portal. He said that those fleecing the farmers by hoarding compost would be dealt with sternly.

The additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of local government, education and relevant departments and Election Commission officials were also present on the occasion while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

