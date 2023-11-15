BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
Legislators demand withdrawal of resolution against SC’s verdict on military courts

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The legislators from different political parties, Tuesday, strongly protested in the upper house of the Parliament against the passage of a resolution against the Supreme Court’s verdict related to military courts by the Senate a day earlier, demanding that the said resolution be withdrawn forthwith.

The senators including Sadia Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Tahir Bizinjo from National Party (NP), Mushtaq Ahmed Khan from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Taj Haider from PPP and Saifullah Abro from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested against the resolution.

Taking the floor, Abbasi, the PML-N Senator, said, the condemnable resolution was brought in the house unceremoniously when only 12 members were present in the house on Monday.

“This resolution does not reflect the sentiment of the house. It should be withdrawn forthwith,” she deplored.

“We can never allow the creation of military courts, nor do we support such courts. This house acted in violation of the prescribed rules,” the senator demanded.

She questioned why the resolution was moved in the house in haste, without any prior intimation to the members, when only a dozen members were present in the house.

“This resolution was not part of the house’s business agenda when it was moved to the house yesterday—this document undermines democracy and is tantamount to a vicious attack on democracy,” the senator said.

The lawmaker minced no words to say that the majority of the members of the house did not support this resolution.

“Tomorrow, if this house passes a resolution in favour of imposing martial law in the country, should the martial law be imposed?” the legislator asked.

The PML-N lawmaker strongly supported the apex court’s verdict related to the Army Act.

“This verdict serves the interest of the people of Pakistan. This verdict does not serve the personal interest of any judge,” she said.

Addressing the chair, Abbasi said, “Mister Chairman, using this house for such heinous purposes like passing this kind of resolution is highly condemnable. No words are enough to condemn it.”

Others senators also wanted to take the floor to condemn the resolution.

Presiding over the Senate session, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi assured the protesting senators that they would be allowed to share views after the completion of house’s scheduled business.

However, PTI’s Abro pointed out the quorum which was found to be lacking. The Senate session was then adjourned till Friday.

Earlier on Monday, the Senate Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani “quietly” allowed Dilawar Khan, who is not affiliated with any political party, to move a resolution that urged the SC to reconsider its verdict on certain provisions of the Army Act wherein the apex court declared the military courts as unconstitutional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

