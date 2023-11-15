Jilani greets UK foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday felicitated the newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, saying he looks forward to working with him on further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a statement over social media platform X, Jilani said: “Congratulations to David Cameron on his appointment as UK’s Foreign Secretary.

“Looking forward to working with him to further strengthen bilateral relations and collaborating on global challenges,” he further stated.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman in a reshuffle of his team that brought former prime minister David Cameron back into the cabinet as the foreign secretary.

