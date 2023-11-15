Sarsabz Kahani unveils another inspiring story

LAHORE: Sarsabz Kahani, Pakistan’s first-ever agri-focused web-series platform introduced by Fatima Fertilizer, has unveiled another inspiring true story that embodies the values of hope and determination.

The platform is on a mission to spotlight exceptional stories of men and women who represent the true spirit of Pakistan’s farming community and exemplify the values of courage and dedication to relentlessly pursue national prosperity and growth.

The first two episodes of Sarsabz Kahani proudly featured the remarkable stories of two Pakistani female farmers, whose undeterred character exemplifies the very essence of our beloved nation. The third episode features the inspiring journey of Shahnawaz Dahani, a Pakistani cricket sensation who belonged to a farming family in the rural outskirts of Larkana, Sindh and fulfilled his dream of making it big in the world of cricket.

Growing up in an agricultural background, Dahani embodied the values of courage and dedication while fighting challenging circumstances. Despite hailing from a humble background, his unwavering dedication and tireless effort earned him acclaim during the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Making his T20 debut with Fatima Fertilizer’s partner franchise, Multan Sultans, he played a crucial role in their championship victory and emerged as one of the top wicket-takers of the season, also garnering the attention of national selectors.

Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizers, underscores the profound significance of this platform by saying, “Sarsabz Kahani is a heartfelt tribute to the resilient character of our brave Pakistani farmers who are a pride for the nation. They passionately serve their homeland and work selflessly in the fields to protect its economic revival and national food security. At Fatima Fertilizer, we remain committed to celebrating their unwavering spirit and the pivotal role they play in shaping our nation’s resilient character.”

