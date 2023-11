GENEVA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not deserve to lead the United Nations, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday.

“Guterres does not deserve to be the head of the United Nations. Guterres did not promote any peace process in the region... Guterres, like all the free nations, should say clearly and loudly: ‘Free Gaza from Hamas’,” Cohen told a press conference at the UN in Geneva.