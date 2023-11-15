BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-15

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday after a mixed day on Wall Street, as investors awaited key US inflation data due later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.34 percent, or 110.82 points, to end at 32,695.93, while the broader Topix index added 0.37 percent, or 8.67 points, to 2,345.29.

“The weaker yen led to a wider movement to take investment risks,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The dollar traded at 151.68 yen against 151.71 yen in New York, where the Japanese currency dipped below 151.90 at one point — the cheapest level since July 1990.

The dollar was trading in a range of around 150-151.50 yen last week.

A weaker currency generally supports the Japanese market as it helps inflate exporters’ repatriated profits.

Traders eyed the closely-watched US consumer price index for clues on the Federal Reserve’s progress in tackling high inflation.

In Tokyo trading, semiconductor-linked shares were higher with Tokyo Electron jumping 2.90 percent to 23,230 yen and Advantest soaring 3.64 percent to 4,463 yen.

Automakers also rose, with Toyota firming 0.94 percent to 2,843.5 yen, Honda gaining 2.30 percent to 1,599.5 yen and Nissan climbing 1.79 percent to 594.3 yen.

Yen Tokyo shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Pakistan drawing Saudi interest in Reko Diq

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Read more stories