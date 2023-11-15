KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 148,946 tonnes of cargo comprising 103,705 tonnes of import cargo and 45,241 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 103,705 comprised of 29,489 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,009 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,292 tonnes of DAP, 17,093 tonnes of Wheat & 48,822 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 45,241 comprised of 45,241 Tons of Containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 4947 containers comprising of 2114 containers import and 3833 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 791 of 20’s and 409 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 252 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1227 of 20’s and 587 of 40’s loaded containers while 06 of 20’s and 213 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Ren Jian 23, Vancouver, GSL Elizabeth and Minerva Olympia berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely Navios Bahamas, HC Lara, Ever Useful, Koi, X-Press Salween, Apl Antwerp, Sanmar Sarod, Ren Jian 23 & Sinar Malahayati Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Suape Express’ is left the Port on today morning, three more ships, MSC Aby, Kypariisia and Nikitis are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 131,027 tonnes, comprising 77,539 tonnes imports cargo and 53,488 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,512 Containers (2,367 TEUs Imports and 2,145 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Milaha Raslaffan and Maersk Denver & two more ships, MSC Madeleine and MSC Nassau carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 14th November, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Clemens Schulte and Vancouver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023.

