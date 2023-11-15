Judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others extended

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Khadija Shah, Tayyaba Ambreen Raja, former MNAs Rubina Jamil and Alia Hamza in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The court also extended physical remand of PTI social media activist Sanam Javed for three days in a case of attacking police outside Zaman Park.

Racecourse police arrested the activist in the case after she was supposed to be released following her bail in three previous cases relating to the May 9 riots.

