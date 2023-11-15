Zardari thanks people of Thar

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his gratitude to the people of Thar for holding a grand rally for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He paid tribute to the office bearers and jiyalas of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

In a statement issued from Media Office Islamabad on Tuesday, Zardari said that the people of Thar have made their decision known by welcoming Bilawal with such zeal.

He said that the people of Thar have not forgotten their sister, Benazir Bhutto. He said that some people resort to alliances for power, but for us the people are enough. Alliances were formed against PPP in the past as well and we have paid them no heed as the people are our priority.

Zardari said that the philosophy of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is that the people are the source of power. In the upcoming elections, the PPP will win from the coast to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

