BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-15

Zardari thanks people of Thar

Naveed Butt Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his gratitude to the people of Thar for holding a grand rally for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He paid tribute to the office bearers and jiyalas of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

In a statement issued from Media Office Islamabad on Tuesday, Zardari said that the people of Thar have made their decision known by welcoming Bilawal with such zeal.

He said that the people of Thar have not forgotten their sister, Benazir Bhutto. He said that some people resort to alliances for power, but for us the people are enough. Alliances were formed against PPP in the past as well and we have paid them no heed as the people are our priority.

Zardari said that the philosophy of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is that the people are the source of power. In the upcoming elections, the PPP will win from the coast to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari thanks people of Thar

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Read more stories