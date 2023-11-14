Sri Lanka shares end lower on losses in consumer staples, financial stocks

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.13% at 10,775.43.

The island nation’s junior finance minister said on Tuesday the country hopes to complete debt restructuring talks with a range of bilateral creditors by the end of the year.

Melstacorp and Senkadagala Finance were the top losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 6.92% and 11.69%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 37.1million shares from 19.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 891.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.72 million) from 558.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 118.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 844.8 million rupees, the data showed.