BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-14

No crackdown on Afghan immigrants launched: Bugti

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: On the heels of the reports suggesting a blanket crackdown, against the Afghan refugees, on part of the state, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has denied that any crackdown specific to Afghan immigrants has been launched in the country, insisting that the crackdown is directed against all the illegal “aliens.”

“No crackdown is launched against the Afghan refugees, specifically—instead—this crackdown is aimed at all the illegal aliens residing in Pakistan,” he told the Senate on Monday.

The caretaker minister was responding to a motion jointly moved in the house by Shafiq Tareen, Tahir Bizinjo and Hidayatullah Khan on the “sudden decision of federal government to expel the Afghan refugees from Pakistan on a very short time period and without announcing any policy which is badly affecting the poor refugees.”

In his reply, Bugti said, “The term ‘Afghan refugees’ has been used in this motion which is not right. All the Afghan refugees who have valid documents to stay in Pakistan are not being expelled. All those foreigners who are illegally residing here are being expelled.”

Bugti continued, “Valid documents are necessary for foreigners to stay here—even in Afghanistan valid documents are required from foreigners for staying there.”

Till date, he said, 290,000 illegal Afghan immigrants have been sent back to their home country.

“Every possible assistance is being extended to the Afghans returning to their homeland. This impression is wrong that all the Afghans staying in Pakistan are subjected to a blanket crackdown,” the caretaker minister claimed.

Tareen, one of the movers of the motion, said the caretaker government should review its policy on Afghan refugees. “Afghans are forcefully nabbed and thrown out of this country. There is an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty for Afghans,” the senator alleged.

Bizinjo urged the caretaker government and the relevant authorities to pay heed to the concerns raised by the United Nations and human rights organisations on the forceful expulsion of the Afghans.

Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar urged the caretaker government to ensure dignified return of the Afghan refugees.

“It is being said that the belongings of the Afghan refugees, who are returning to their homeland, are being snatched from them. This is extremely sad. They should be allowed to take all their possessions with them in a dignified way,” he said.

Dar questioned: Who floated the idea to engage Taliban in Afghanistan and release hardcore terrorist from the jails in the name of reconciliatory measures?

He asked the caretaker government and the authorities concerned to share a “clear-cut programme” with Senate on dealing with the terrorism.

Meanwhile, amidst clear division, the Senate passed a resolution, by majority vote, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its verdict on certain provisions of the Army Act wherein the apex court declared the military courts as unconstitutional. Dilawar Khan moved this resolution.

“Within the country’s constitutional framework, the trial of individuals accused of anti-state vandalism and violence under the Army Act serves as a deterrent against such acts,” the resolution stated.

The house was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Afghan refugees Afghan immigrants Sarfaraz Bugti

Comments

1000 characters
Ash Chak Nov 14, 2023 06:57am
Its not just the Afghans...Its against all the illegal aliens. From where Mars? How does this nincompoop expect us to swallow this?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

No crackdown on Afghan immigrants launched: Bugti

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories