BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-14

Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan visits FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

LAHORE: Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional office Lahore and met with President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

During the meeting, the matters of enhancing cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, technology, and exchange of business delegations, were discussed.

Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice President of FPCCI Riffat Malik were also present.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Business-to-Business (B2B) and People-to-People (P2P) linkages, relations and joint activities ultimately translate into bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

He said that Azerbaijan can benefit from Pakistan’s textiles, fruits, rice, surgical goods, pharmaceuticals and IT expertise at competitive rates.

He said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations at the political level, but trade and economic relations are not up to the mark; therefore, there is a need to focus on promoting trade relations that would yield highly beneficial results for the economies of both countries.

Nadeem Qureshi thanked the Azerbaijan government for abolishing duties on Pakistani rice to facilitate the export of the commodity to the friendly country.

Bilal Hayee said that Azerbaijan has abolished the duty on importing rice from Pakistan; Azerbaijan is a large market for the export of Pakistan rice. Besides, pharmaceutical products have a lot of demand; Pakistani exporters should focus on these sectors and increase their exports to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have tremendous scope to enhance trade and economic cooperation in many fields, he added.

Bilal identified agriculture, industry, tourism, mining and hospitality as potential areas of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The ambassador said Pakistani pharmaceutical companies have immense potential.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI Azerbaijan Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Bilal Hayee

Comments

1000 characters

Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan visits FPCCI

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories