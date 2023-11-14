IG Punjab for providing ‘best’ training to Elite Force personnel

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that Elite Force is a modern trained and specialized operational force of Punjab Police, the quality of training of elite soldiers should be further improved according to modern skills and latest technology so that the process of eradications of terrorists, fundamentalists and criminals in the kacha and riverine areas can be accelerated.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the elite personnel should be trained in the use of long range weapons and night vision technology, and to eliminate the criminals in the difficult, dangerous hilly areas, there should be no shortage in the provision of the latest weapons and technology to the elite officials. Dr Usman Anwar said that training workshops and mock exercises should be continued regularly to improve the training and response rate of the elite force and in this regard, the services and capabilities of expert instructors of crime fighting and special operations should be fully utilized.

IG Punjab directed that the best food and facilities should be provided to the elite officials according to the rules of hygiene. He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers on the occasion of a visit to the elite training school and headquarters in Bedian.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar reviewed the ongoing development works in Elite Training School and Headquarters. Dr Usman Anwar inspected the under construction residential blocks for the elite force officers and officials and also visited elite training school mess, canteen and other areas. SSP Headquarters Elite Force Headquarters Dr Nida Umar Chatta gave a briefing to IG Punjab about development projects. Additional IG Elite Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, DIG Elite Sadiq Ali Dogar briefed IG Punjab about professional matters. Additional IG Elite Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, DIG Elite Sadiq Ali Dogar, MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younis, Commandant Elite Police Training School Major Ahmed Niazi, IG Admin Amara Athar, SSP Headquarters Elite Dr Nida Umar Chatta. Senior officers including Major Kaleemullah were accompanied.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers and officials of Lahore and Gujranwala region for their excellent performance during duty. IG Punjab directed the officers and officials who received the awards to speed up operations against tyrants, dacoits, miscreants, drug dealers and other criminals.

IG Punjab said that intelligence-based operations against criminals should be continued on a daily basis to eradicate organized crime. He stressed that modern policing and information technology should be fully utilized to protect the life and property of the citizens.

IG Punjab further said that all possible relief should be given to the citizens under anti-crime operations as well as community policing measures. He congratulated the officers and officials who received rewards and directed them for better performance. He said that encouraging officers and officials with excellent performance is a good tradition of Punjab Police, which will be continued, at all levels. He expressed these views while addressing the best performing officers at the Central Police Office on Monday.

A special ceremony held at the Central Police Office in honour of the officers and officials with the best performance in the field, in which IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar encouraged the officers and officials of Lahore and Gujranwala region with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. The recipients of the awards included 69 officers and officials from the rank of constables to inspectors, district police and elite force.

IG Punjab awarded all officers and officials 20,000 cash and certificates of appreciation. These officers and officials performed the duties of fighting crimes and protecting and serving the citizens in a good manner throughout the province.

Additional IG Finance and Welfare Mohammad Riaz Nazir Gara, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other officers were present.

