OIC summit falls short of expectations: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has expressed disappointment, stating that the OIC Summit in Riyadh falls short of meeting the expectations of the Muslim Ummah, especially in light of the extraordinary challenges faced by the people of Palestine.

Talking to reporters at Mansoorah on Monday, he highlighted that despite the urgency of the situation, the rulers of the Muslim world issued a ceasefire appeal to a country openly supporting the Israeli forces atrocities in Gaza.

He observed that the leaders of the Islamic world seemed reluctant to take decisive action due to their apprehension towards Washington, which hindered them from announcing any practical measures to aid the people of Gaza. During the briefing, he shared insights from his six-day tour to Iran, Turkey, and Qatar.

Haq said he met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Doha and also held meetings with Turkish Assembly speaker Dr Numan Kurtulmus in Istanbul and foreign affair advisor to Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Qaumi in Tehran.

Haq said Haniyeh emphasized that the Palestinian leadership adheres to the principles of Islam, treating Israeli prisoners with respect. Haniyeh, resolute in his commitment, vowed that the people of Palestine would defend Gaza with unwavering determination, pledging not to abandon their homes.

Haq recounted that Haniyeh expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their consistent support of the Palestinian cause. He also extended thanks to Pakistan’s representative in the UN for taking a firm stance on the Palestine issue.

The JI chief conveyed the sentiments of the Pakistani public to Haniyeh, rejecting the two-state solution imposed on Palestine by global powers. He underscored that this solution is unacceptable not only to Palestinians but also to the people of Pakistan. He asserted the Jamaat-e-Islami’s robust advocacy for the Palestinian cause.

In a gesture of solidarity, Haq invited the Palestinian leader to attend and address the upcoming historic Palestine solidarity rally scheduled to take place in Lahore on November 19.

He reminded Muslim rulers that their rule is a trust imposed by the people, emphasizing the responsibility of leaders to authentically represent the sentiments of the Ummah for the Palestinian cause. The JI leader also attended the meeting of the leaders of Islamic movements in Istanbul on Gaza situation.

