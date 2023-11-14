LHC allows post-arrest bail to Khawar Maneka

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed post-arrest bail to Khawar Maneka, former husband of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s present wife Bushra Bibi, in a case of possessing Auqaf department’s land in Haveli Lakha.

Earlier, counsel of Maneka argued that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) implicated the petitioner in the case on political grounds.

He said the petitioner had not committed any illegal act. He asked the court to release the petition on bail.

The ACE Okara circle had registered a case against Khawar Maneka and his two sons - Ibrahim Maneka and Musa Maneka. It accused them of constructing shops and a wedding lawn on illegally occupied land of the Auqaf department.

