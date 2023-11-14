BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
Naat Khuwan shot dead in Karachi

INP Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

KARACHI: A tragic target killing incident was reported from Karachi’s Orangi Town area, where a Naat Khuwan was shot dead by two culprits on Monday.

According to the details, the Naat Khuwan and Mauzin of a local mosque – named Rahimullah – was shot dead in the Pakistan Bazar area of Orangi town.

Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) west confirmed the incident as a targeted killing, adding that the two culprits on a bike approached the deceased and fired three shots.

After the incident, the mobile phone and other valuables were recovered from the victim, however, the forensic team also collected the 9mm bullet shells from the incident spot, while the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

While talking to the media at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the family of the deceased Rahimullah rejects the enmity accusations.

Earlier in July, the CCTV footage of the alleged target killing of the brother and nephew of Sindh MPA Aslam Abro came to light, showing two unidentified individuals following the vehicle.

According to the details, the investigation authorities obtained the CCTV footage of the alleged target killing, after which the authorities claimed that initially the involvement of the accused on a motorcycle, and a car is suspected.

Investigative authorities said that two persons on a motorcycle were seen in the footage suspiciously close after the vehicle left the house, while a car was also seen suspiciously behind the vehicle.

