Women Media Center organises training workshop

LAHORE: Under the auspices of the Women Media Center, a five-day training workshop was organized, where special guest, former governor Chaudhry Sarwar, emphasized that in elections, all political parties should have a level playing field.

It is essential to eliminate corruption in Pakistan and end the laundering of honest individuals by making corruption transparent and accountable.

During the address in the program, Chaudhry Sarwar, a leader of the PML-Q, further stated that corruption is increasing in the country, and there is a rise in poverty. Inflation is on the rise, and the business community is shifting capital out of the country.

In response to a question, the former Governor of Punjab stated that media freedom is essential for transparent elections. Politics is heading towards loss, and trade has come to a halt.

In Lahore, female students from major universities participated in a workshop on “Democracy & General Elections 2024”.

The purpose of this workshop is to provide female students with opportunities to work in the practical field of media. This program will continue until November 17th.

