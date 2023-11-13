BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
Morgan Stanley sees S&P 500 ending 2024 at 4,500

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 03:09pm

Morgan Stanley said on Monday it expects the S&P 500 to end 2024 at 4,500, and predicted earnings recovery through the year.

The target represents a 2% upside from current levels.

The index on Friday closed 1.6% higher at 4,415.24. Strategists at the brokerage led by Michael Wilson expect a 7% uptick in earnings per share (EPS) for index companies next year, along with a 4-5% revenue growth and “modest” margin expansion amid easing labor costs.

Morgan Stanley hit bankers with up to $1mn in penalties for messaging breaches

However, near-term earnings headwinds will persist into early next year before a “durable” recovery takes hold, Wilson said.

Wilson sees strong earnings environment in 2025 with a 16% jump in profit driven by artificial intelligence-led improvement in productivity and margin expansion.

