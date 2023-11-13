BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

APP Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

PESHAWAR: Another 2857 illegal immigrants returned to their homeland that include 678 men, 642 women and 1,390 children, Home and Interior Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in a report issued on Sunday.

The report said that 287 illegal persons were also deported and another 678 families entered Afghanistan through Torkham, the report of the Home and Interior Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

KPK govt to facilitate voluntary departure of illegal foreigners: minister

With this, a total of 15938 families have returned to Afghanistan since September 17 which includes 57285 men, 44460 women and 11230 children, the report said.

So far, 200,200,975 illegal persons have been sent back to their homeland, according to the Home Department.

