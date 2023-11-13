BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Nov 13, 2023
FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made a historic seizure of 16 million non-duty paid/ counterfeit cigarette sticks in 429 raids conducted across the country.

In an unprecedented drive to get to grips with the menace of non-duty paid/ counterfeit cigarettes, the designated teams of FBR have successfully recently conducted 429 raids throughout the length & breadth of the country. The effort culminated into the seizure of about 16 million non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarette sticks.

Illicit cigarettes to cause FBR Rs310bn loss

On the direction of Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Member Inland Revenue Operations, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir supervised the whole exercise. According to him, the success of this exercise would convey an unequivocal message to the duty evaders to forthwith halt their illicit practices.

He also reiterated to continually fight the issue till its logical conclusion. It was further resolved that in the next phase of the drive, criminal proceedings would be initiated against such culprits.

