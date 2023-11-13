Mazar Bibi Pak Daman: CM orders early completion of renovation, extension project

LAHROE: The renovation and extension project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman is near completion. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to Mazar Bibi Pak Daman on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir also accompanied him. CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered early completion of the renovation and extension project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman.

The CM directed to complete the renovation and extension project during current month. He reviewed progress being made on the renovation and extension project of the Mazar. The CM visited extended parts of the Mazar and monitored work being carried out at the central part along with renovation of the dome of Mazar.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the finishing work of other domes including the central dome and issued necessary directions to Secretary C&W. The CM also directed to illuminate all the domes of Mazar with elegant lights. The CM offered a special prayer at the Mazar for the progress, prosperity, stability, integrity peace of the country and for the safety of oppressed Palestinian Muslims. The secretary C&W gave a briefing about the completion of renovation and extension project of the Mazar. The secretary Auqaf, commissioner Lahore division and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to permanently remove temporary encroachments on the 32 main roads of Lahore. The CM presided over a special meeting to review the proposals with regard to removing obstacles in the traffic flow of Lahore. It was decided during the meeting that common squads of police, traffic police and MCL will be deputed at 32 sites for the permanent eradication of encroachments.

Tyre killers will be installed at the u-turns for the elimination of one-way rule violation. Multan Road from Thokar up to Chauburji along with Awan Town and Multan Chungi will be redesigned. It was agreed to resolve road engineering issues on 135 places. The CM also directed to maintain smooth traffic flow on the better alternate routes owing to ongoing development projects. Mohsin Naqvi directed TEPA to undertake restructuring of roads and crossroads at 32 sites. The proposal to build an underpass from Jinnah Hospital up to Karim Block was reviewed during the meeting. The CM while directing to permanently eliminate encroachments in the course of traffic flow ordered to undertake immediate steps for doing patchwork of roads. The IG Police, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, DIG Traffic Police, CTO, Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Engineer TEPA, DIG Operations and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six persons of the same family in a tragic traffic accident in Defence. The CM has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and has sought a report about the sorrowful incident. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to undertake a legal action against the driver responsible for committing negligence. The CM assured that we equally share the grief with the heirs of the deceased persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023