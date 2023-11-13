Punjab police continue crackdown: PO in double murder case arrested in Italy after 17 years

LAHROE: On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police continued crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders and fugitives without interruption , in continuation of which, the another dangerous proclaimed offender wanted in the case of double murder has been arrested from Italy after 17 years.

According to the details, proclaimed offender Abrar Hussain along with his accomplices had killed two citizens in the satellite town of Gujranwala in 2006. After the incident, the murderer first fled to South Africa and then to Netherland.

Punjab Police issued a red notice from Interpol, continued follow-up for his arrest, and accused was finally arrested from Italy three months ago, a team led by Inspector Khalid Warya left Italy for Pakistan with the accused, team will reach Pakistan tonight.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from foreign countries this year has reached 129.

These proclaimed offenders have been arrested from America, Great Britain, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Europe and other Gulf countries and brought back home.

IG Punjab appreciated the team of Special Operation Cell Gujranwala for the arrest of A category dangerous fugitive. IG Punjab directed that the criminal should be punished by completing the legal procedures soon.

IG Punjab said that the crackdown should be intensified against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping.

IGP directed to ensure regular information sharing with FIA, Interpol and other agencies. IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs should personally monitor the crackdown against dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders who are absconding abroad.

Meanwhile on the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is ensuring foolproof security arrangements to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, in continuation of which the police teams on Sunday provide excellent security to churches in the whole province including Lahore.

Police teams remained on high alert in all the districts of the province and performed their duties with great diligence and ensured fool-proof arrangements for worship and prayer programs.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs to increase the security of churches, SPs, supervisory officers should check the security arrangements of churches and important places. IG Punjab directed that additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams should conduct effective patrolling around the churches.

IG Punjab further said that the police officers and officials posted on security duty should remain extremely alert and keep a close watch on the evil elements.

Dr Usman Anwar further said that search and sweep operations should be continued around churches, Christian communities and sensitive places, whereas scholars, Christian community leaders and members of peace committees should promote interfaith harmony.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police has also established Meesaq centers to solve the problems of the minorities including the Christian community on a priority basis, and these centers are providing full relief to the Christian citizens.

