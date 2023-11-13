BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-11-13

Irtaza Hussain wins title of 16th CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2023

Press Release Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Irtaza Hussain won the title of 16th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2023. The closing and prize distribution ceremony of 16th CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2023 was held at the scenic Margallah Green Golf Club (MGGC) Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated the winners for their remarkable success and appreciated their skills. Naval Chief lauded the high standards of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment to the participants. Naval Chief commended the untiring efforts of MGGC staff and organizers for seamless conduct of the championship.

He also appreciated the consistent and generous support from sponsors, management of MGGC Islamabad and media fraternity, without which the event would not have been such a resounding success.

The four-day long Golf Cup held from 9-12 November has become a major event in golfing circles. Around 300 golfers across Pakistan participated in various categories included Men Amateurs, Lady Amateurs, Seniors and Juniors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Irtaza Hussain Golf Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Irtaza Hussain wins title of 16th CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2023

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit: ‘Brutal massacre can’t be accepted as self-defence’

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Sea Guardians-3 strengthens Sino-Pak naval ties: experts

Death toll in Gaza rises to 11,180

Read more stories