Irtaza Hussain wins title of 16th CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2023

ISLAMABAD: Irtaza Hussain won the title of 16th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2023. The closing and prize distribution ceremony of 16th CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2023 was held at the scenic Margallah Green Golf Club (MGGC) Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated the winners for their remarkable success and appreciated their skills. Naval Chief lauded the high standards of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment to the participants. Naval Chief commended the untiring efforts of MGGC staff and organizers for seamless conduct of the championship.

He also appreciated the consistent and generous support from sponsors, management of MGGC Islamabad and media fraternity, without which the event would not have been such a resounding success.

The four-day long Golf Cup held from 9-12 November has become a major event in golfing circles. Around 300 golfers across Pakistan participated in various categories included Men Amateurs, Lady Amateurs, Seniors and Juniors.

