Nov 13, 2023
Pakistan

Five dead in Faisalabad road accident

PPI Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

FAISALABAD: Five people were killed and eight others injured on Sunday when a speeding bus, heading to Faisalabad from Lahore, crashed into a car at Darma Wala Morr, an area in Khurrianwala near Faisalabad.

After getting hit by a bus, the car collided with a tractor trolley parked nearby.

Those sitting inside the car died on the spot, while tractor trolley’s driver Abdul Qayyum died too. The other deceased were identified as Waleed, Raza, Mateen and Manzoor.

Three passengers travelling in the bus received minor injuries while five were seriously injured. Rescue1122 personnel shifted the injured as well as the dead to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, while the police reached site of the incident for investigation.

road accident Rescue 1122 people dead Faisalabad road accident

