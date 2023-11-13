Sri Lanka shares end lower

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in consumer staple stocks. The CSE All Share index settled down 0.16% at 10,872.28 points.

For the week, however, the index rose 0.76%, notching its second straight week of gains. The World Bank on Thursday approved $150 million in financing for Sri Lanka to strengthen the resilience of the financial sector.

Among stocks, Ceylon Beverage Holdings and Melstacorp were the top losers on the index, falling 17.03% and 2.06%, respectively. Trading volume on the index fell to 25.3 million shares, from 36.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.02 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.12 million), from 2.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 323 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 937.3 million rupees, the data showed.