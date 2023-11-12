BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast kills 3 Russian officers in occupied town: Ukrainian intelligence

Reuters Published November 12, 2023

Ukraine's intelligence directorate said on Sunday that an explosion in the Russian-occupied town of Melitopol killed at least three Russian servicemen in an attack it described as an "act of revenge" by local underground groups.

The blast occurred during a meeting on Saturday of Russian officers in the town, a hub of Russian forces in the south, the directorate within the defence ministry said in a statement.

"This act of revenge, carried out by representatives of the local resistance, took place in the New Post offices seized by the Russians," it said.

Russia says EU won’t ‘push’ it out of Central Asia

There was no mention of the incident from Russian officials. Reuters was unable to verify the Ukrainian statement.

The intelligence statement said the meeting on Saturday at the local military headquarters was attended by Russian National Guard and FSB intelligence service officers.

"As a result of the explosion at least three National Guard officers were killed at the headquarters," the statement said. "Information of other enemy losses is being clarified."

The statement said police converged on the area and a burned-out car was later seen being towed through the town.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the south and east in early June, but has encountered strong resistance.

Ukraine's military has been increasingly active in attacking forces in Russian-held areas, but does not always acknowledge the strikes.

Ukrainian forces staged a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Russian-annexed Crimea in September. Ukrainian media said an attack last week on the occupied town of Skadovsk in Kherson region also targeted Russian officers.

Russia Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Blast kills 3 Russian officers in occupied town: Ukrainian intelligence

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Erdogan calls for pressure on US to stop Israel’s offensive

Govt focusing on alternative energy resources: caretaker info minister

Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah takes oath as KP’s interim chief minister

Gulf bourses mixed as China pessimism offsets higher oil prices

PML-N always comes to power through rigged polls: Sharjeel Memon

'One war for another': Ukrainian refugees return from Israel

PM Kakar reminds international community to intervene; implement solution to Palestine issue

At least 40 Indian workers trapped in tunnel collapse: rescue worker

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure

Read more stories