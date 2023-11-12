APNS condoles death of Riaz Mansuri’s wife

KARACHI: The APNS expresses profound grief on the sad demise of Mrs Seema Mansuri, wife of Riaz Mansuri Chief Editor Cricketer Group of Publications and member emeritus of APNS Executive Committee.

Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have offered their condolences to Mansuri on the sad demise of his wife and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

